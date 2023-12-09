Syed Ahmed Shah inaugurates Shah Latif Children Festival

HYDERABAD, Dec 09 (APP): Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minorities Affairs Syed Ahmed Shah and Caretaker Culture Minister Junaid Shah on Saturday jointly inaugurated two-day Shah Latif Children Festival at Sindh Museum.

They visited book stalls set by different publication institutes including Sindhi Language Authority, National Book Foundation and others,

The festival was started with the “vaai” of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai narrated by the students of Gul Ursani School.

Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ahsan Danish in his welcome address, said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was a great thinker and poet of all segment of society

Famous writer Dr. Manoj Kumar said that the purpose of organizing children festival was to present tableaus, painting, speech competition and introducing Shah Abdul Latif and his poetry and message among the children.

Addressing the event, provincial minister Ahmed Shah said that in the 17th Century, very great poets including Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Shah Hussain, Bhule Shah and Khushal Khan Khatak were born, who were poets of the people and not represented the elite class.

He said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai had presented women as “Soormis” in his poetry like Marvi, Noori, Sasui, He said that thinkers like Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai were much needed in this critical time.

Provincial Culture Minister Syed Junaid Shah lauded the efforts of Sindhi Language Authority to organize a unique colorful event on the children festival. He said that we should not work on the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and should introduce heritage sites to the children.

APP/nsm