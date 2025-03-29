SWMC releases salaries

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Mar 29 (APP):All employees of Sargodha Waste Management Company have been paid their salaries before Eid, without any deduction.

The company officials appealed to citizens to be responsible and throw garbage into dustbins, because unless people themselves follow the rules of cleanliness, it will not be possible to keep the city clean. They said that the cleaning process is going on in all the tehsils of the division and people are clearly seeing the improvement whereas the standard of cleanliness is being raised under the ‘Sathra Punjab Program’ of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

They said that the company had started its work from February 1 and has achieved several goals in the first month. Contractors are working in all 18 tehsils of the four districts, while all workers are being provided with a monthly salary of Rs37,000, as well as Rs 4,140 in social security, health, education and insurance.