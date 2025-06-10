SWMC ensures best cleanliness during Eid

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jun 10 (APP):Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rana Shahid Imran said the best cleanliness arrangements were ensured in the division during Eid.

A 72-hour continuous cleanliness operation resulted in the disposal of 30,270 metric tons

of waste across the division.

According to a press release issued here, the waste collected included 12,269 metric tons from Sargodha district, 3,140 metric tons from Khushab, 2,598 metric tons from Mianwali, and 1,887 metric tons from Bhakkar.

Over 1,600 complaints received during three days of Eid were promptly addressed,

ensuring efficient grievance redressal.

CEO Shahid Imran highlighted that more than 800,000 eco-friendly bags were distributed

across the division to facilitate environmentally responsible waste disposal.

Over 10,000 sanitary workers operated in three shifts, contributing to the success of the Punjab government’s “Suthra Punjab” programme.