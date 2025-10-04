SWCCI holds annual general meeting

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 04 (APP): The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) successfully organized its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, drawing an enthusiastic participation of members, entrepreneurs and distinguished guests from various sectors.

The event was held to review the Chamber’s achievements over the past year and to outline the vision and strategic goals for the upcoming term.

The meeting also served as an important forum to discuss challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and to explore new opportunities for their professional and business growth.

Prominent guests at the event included Hassan Yousuf, representing small industries and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha, Sherin Gull, who appreciated the efforts of the Sargodha Women Chamber and Commerce Industry in empowering women through business and enterprise.

Madam Shamim Aftab (Founder President), madam Sumaira Hurraira (Acting President), madam Sadia Khan (Founder Senior Vice President), Mrs. Qaisra Ismail, and madam Sonia (Executive Members), along with several other active members of the chamber were present.

During the meeting, the Acting President Sumaira Hurraira highlighted the ongoing initiatives of SWCCI, emphasizing the SWCCI’s commitment to promoting women-led businesses, skill development, and networking opportunities at regional and national levels.

She reaffirmed that the Sargodha Women Chamber and Commerce Industry would continue to act as a bridge between women entrepreneurs and government institutions to ensure their participation in Pakistan’s economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder President SWCCI madam Shamim Aftab appreciated the collective efforts of the members and called for stronger collaboration among women in business to uplift the local economy.

She further stressed the importance of innovation, financial inclusion, and training programs to enhance women’s participation in trade and commerce.

The Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Sheerin Gull, while addressing the members, praised the leadership of the Sargodha Women Chamber for its proactive role in encouraging entrepreneurship among women.

She assured full administrative support in facilitating women entrepreneurs in their business ventures.

The meeting concluded with a note of appreciation for the outgoing team and renewed commitment to work for women’s economic empowerment, professional networking, and sustainable business development in the Sargodha division.