SW&BM trainee delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):A delegation comprising 25 trainee officers along with faculty members from the Punjab Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal (SW&BM) Department visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on a study tour on Tuesday.

Chief Administration Officer Amara Athar briefed the delegation on PSCA’s vision, its use of modern technology, and ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing public security across the province. She highlighted that the Authority’s state-of-the-art camera network, communication systems, and integrated operations platform are playing a pivotal role in maintaining law and order throughout Punjab.

On this occasion, Operations Commander Muhammad Shafiq Chaudhry led the delegation on a tour of various departments within the Authority. These included the Operations Monitoring Center, Emergency Helpline 15, Virtual Women Police Station, Virtual Center for Child Safety, and the Virtual Blood Bank.

According to the PSCA spokesman, during the briefing it was revealed that the Authority has launched a Public Safety App to ensure quick assistance for persons with disabilities. Through this app, individuals with speech impairments or other special needs can easily seek help. Furthermore, panic buttons have been installed across various districts in Punjab to enable a rapid emergency response.

It was also briefed that PSCA’s modern camera systems and analytics tools are proving effective in identifying sources of smog and environmental pollution, enabling timely action.

The visiting delegation appreciated PSCA’s advanced technological infrastructure, effective security management procedures, and professional working environment. They described the initiative as a model example of integrating public safety with technology for the greater good of citizens.