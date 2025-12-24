Suthra Punjab Authority arranges Christmas cake-cutting ceremony

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique on Wednesday attended a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony as the chief guest, organised by the Suthra Punjab Authority at Huzuri Bagh Lahore.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Commissioner Lahore Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza and Director General Suthra Punjab Authority Babar Sahib Din were also present. Pastor Hamid Aziz led a prayer before the cake-cutting ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Zeeshan Rafique extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community, particularly the workers of Suthra Punjab, and said that Christmas is a festival of joy that is shared by all. He termed Suthra Punjab workers as the “real heroes” behind the success of the sanitation initiative, adding that the project is now being discussed worldwide.

He said international experts had earlier claimed that establishing an effective sanitation system would take at least 10 years, but under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a comprehensive network was developed within eight months. According to the minister, Suthra Punjab has emerged as the world’s largest sanitation system, directly employing 150,000 people and indirectly supporting millions of families.

On the occasion, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Commissioner Lahore Maryam Khan also congratulated the workers on Christmas. Shakeel Ahmed Mian said that doubts regarding the success of Suthra Punjab had been proven wrong and emphasized the need to promote civic sense among citizens, including proper waste disposal practices.

Commissioner Lahore Maryam Khan said that through Suthra Punjab, government services had effectively reached villages for the first time, with workers maintaining daily contact with rural communities.

DG Suthra Punjab Authority Babar Sahib Din said the authority shared in the joy of its workers on Christmas and reaffirmed its commitment to their welfare. He said that all workers are being provided social security and group insurance facilities, and welfare initiatives would continue in the future.