‘Sustainable development impossible without education’

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 07 (APP):No society can achieve sustainable development without educational and human progress and healthy mother is the guarantee of healthy future generations.

Special Secretary Health and Population department South Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz

Hussain expressed these views while speaking at a seminar at the BZU here on Monday.

He stated: “The World Health Day reminds us that health is a fundamental right for every individual,” adding that the purpose of celebrating the day is to raise awareness about the fundamental and essential importance of health:

The Punjab government is continuously striving to provide quality medical facilities to people in remote areas of South Punjab for which comprehensive health reforms have been initiated to implement the vision of “Healthy Punjab” by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the secretary informed.

Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr Syed Ali Mehdi, Dean Faculty of Food Sciences, Professor Dr Muhammad Riaz, and Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition Dr Tausif Sultan also addressed the seminar.

Dr Tariq Ismail, Chairman Dr Khurram Afzal, and Nutritionist Dr Saadia from Children’s Hospital Multan also shared their thoughts.

A large number of students also attended the seminar.