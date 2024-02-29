Election day banner

Suspect of illegal currency exchange held

Suspect of illegal currency exchange held

LAHORE, Feb 29 (APP): Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in illegal currency exchange.
According to FIA spokesman, on the direction of Lahore Zone Director FIA
Sarfarz Virk, under the supervision of Deputy Director Corporate Crime Circle,
Sikandar Hayat, a raiding team apprehended Ayaz Afridi from Shah Alam Market
and seized Rs 240,000 in cash while incriminating evidence related to hawala/hundi
transactions had also been recovered.
Further investigation was underway.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services