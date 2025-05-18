Suspect involved in injuring father, son arrested

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, May 18 (APP):Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect involved in shooting at and injuring a man and his son over an old enmity.

A couple of weeks ago, Sabir Hussain had shot at and injured his opponents- Mustafa Qureshi and his son Elaf near Qureshi Lodges in Layyah, and fled the scene.

However, both the father and son were saved after timely treatment in hospital.

The police have arrested the accused from a deserted area of Layyah.

A case has been registered against the accused.