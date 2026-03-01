Sunday, March 1, 2026
Suspect involved in hawala hundi arrested

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP): In an operation of FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore, suspect involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange had been arrested on Sunday.
The accused,  Asif Khan, was arrested from Beadon Road in a raid. The suspect is involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange.
The FIA spokesperson said that a total of 10.1 million Pakistani rupees have been recovered from the suspect. Mobile phones and evidence related to Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange were also recovered.
