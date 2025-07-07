Suspect booked in robberies, rape FIRs arrested in Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 07 (APP):The Hyderabad police have rounded up a suspect allegedly involved in dozens of incidents of house robberies and rape during robbery.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Monday that the suspect Ismail Odh, nominated in 14 FIRs registered in the police stations of Sindh and Punjab provinces, was nabbed in a raid carried out in Bhitai Nagar area.

According to him, Odh was booked in 11 FIRs in Punjab and 3 in Sindh among which he was declared proclaimed offender in 2 and absconder in 3 FIRs.

He recalled that an accomplice of Odh, Mithu Chatian, was shot dead in a police encounter in Hyderabad on May 19, 2022.

The spokesman shared content of one of the 14 FIRs which stated that on December 28, 2020, Odho conducted a robbery in a house in Islamnagar in Faisalabad, Punjab and during the robbery he raped a woman in that house.