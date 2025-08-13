Wednesday, August 13, 2025
HomeDomesticSuspect arrested in Mansehra for gunpoint mobile phone snatchings
Domestic

Suspect arrested in Mansehra for gunpoint mobile phone snatchings

1
- Advertisement -
MANSEHRA, Aug 13 (APP):Manehra Police on Wednesday have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents at gunpoint in the jurisdictions of City Police Station and Sadar Police Station.
According to police, four such incidents occurred in recent days, one case was registered at Sadar Police Station and two at City Police Station. Acting on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, law enforcement teams used modern technical resources and professional expertise to apprehend the suspect, identified as Abdul Wahab, son of Qari Tahir, a resident of Chitta Batta.
Stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the suspect’s possession. Police said raids are continuing to track down his accomplices and facilitators, with further investigation under way.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan