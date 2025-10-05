Survey in full swing for rehabilitation of flood victims across Punjab: CM

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP):On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive survey for the rehabilitation of flood victims is in full swing across the province. The CM was briefed that 2,233 survey teams have reached flood-affected households in 27 districts to collect data, including visits to remote areas being conducted through boats.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia apprised the Chief Minister that data of over 127,000 victims has been collected so far, while information regarding crop losses has been obtained from 88,865 farmers covering more than 342,000 acres of flood-affected land. He further informed that data of 37,044 damaged houses and 1,400 livestock owners has been gathered, with details of 5,836 dead animals reported from various districts.

The CM was informed that personnel of the Pakistan Army, Urban Unit, and the Revenue, Agriculture, and Livestock departments are conducting a door-to-door survey, while PDMA Punjab is monitoring the progress daily. Flood-affected people have expressed satisfaction and gratitude over the swift response of the survey teams, praising Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for their timely measures. The survey teams assured the victims that every deserving person would receive their rightful assistance in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directions.