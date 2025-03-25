22.1 C
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP): Sunny weather with scattered clouds was witnessed in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 19°C and maximum was 29°C. They said partly cloudy weather may continue to prevail in the city for the next two three days.
Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 154 while the PM2.5 concentration was 11.9 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.
