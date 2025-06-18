Sukkur Police launches grand search operation in Pano Aqil

SUKKUR, Jun 18 (APP):Under the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, a grand search operation was conducted in various areas of Pano Aqil town on Wednesday, led by DSP Pano Aqil Muhammad Musa Abro.

The operation aimed to crack down on criminal elements and narcotics dealers.

The intelligence-based combing operation involved personnel from different police stations, SHOs, and lady police officers. Police teams searched suspicious homes, hideouts, and hotels, monitoring criminal activities. Suspects were verified using biometric devices.

The operation successfully identified several key locations, and Sukkur Police has vowed to continue such operations to provide a safe and drug-free environment for citizens. SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan emphasized that these efforts will persist to dismantle criminal networks in the region.