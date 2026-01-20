Sukkur mayor announces Katchi Abadi regularization drive, thousands to gain title rights free of charge

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jan 20 (APP):Sindh government spokesperson and Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Sheikh has said that under the policy directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all informal settlements in Sukkur will soon be regularized to provide ownership rights free of charge to more than 150,000 residents living in these areas.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Mayor Sukkur emphasized that this initiative reflects the provincial government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring social justice. “This is a historic step toward securing the rights of underprivileged citizens who have lived without legal recognition for decades,” he said.

The regularization drive will cover numerous katchi abadis across Sukkur. Authorities have already begun surveying land records and preparing documentation for title distribution, he added.

Barrister Arsalan reiterated that no resident will be charged any fee during this process. “The people are the true owners of this land, the state is merely formalizing what has long been a reality,” he stated.

He further added that the move aligns with broader reforms under Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s urban development agenda and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision for inclusive governance. The project also aims to improve access to basic services such as water supply, sanitation, electricity and sewerage systems once settlements are formally recognized.

Local residents welcomed the Mayor Sukkur’s efforts and the announcement with hope. Community leaders urged authorities to ensure transparency and inclusivity throughout implementation so no one is left behind.

Once completed, this regularization effort could become one of Sindh’s most impactful urban equity initiatives in recent years setting a precedent for other cities facing similar challenges.