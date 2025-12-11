Sukkur IBA University hosts Alumni Homecoming 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Dec 11 (APP): The Career Development Center of Sukkur IBA University organized the Alumni Homecoming at the Main Campus, an evening that brought together generations of graduates for a memorable celebration of shared history, success, and lifelong connections.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University Prof Asif Sheikh graced the event as Chief Guest and was received by Director CDC, Qazi Abdul Wahid, and Manager Alumni Affairs, Mr. Bilal Ahmed Shaikh.

Welcoming the returning graduates, Qazi Abdul Wahid, himself a distinguished member of the first graduating batch, paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Late Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui and Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, who were honored with a heartfelt standing ovation.

He fondly shared nostalgic memories that rekindled the spirit of the early years. The first batch presented the Vice Chancellor with the traditional Ajrak & Sindhi Topi, symbolizing respect and gratitude.

In his closing address, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh expressed deep affection for the alumni community, calling them “the pride and heart of the university,” and reaffirmed his resolve to carry forward the legacy of the late Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui through knowledge sharing, mentorship, and consistent alumni engagement. He highlighted the university’s aspiration to feature in the Times Higher Education Rankings and secure AACSB accreditation while staying committed to socio-economic upliftment.

He emphasized strengthening alumni connectivity through digital platforms and future conventions, honored late faculty including Dr. Ajmal Sawand, and underscored education as the most powerful tool for ending social conflict. Reflecting on his remaining tenure, he reiterated Sukkur IBA University’s dedication to national integration through initiatives like NTHP and new academic programs that enable underprivileged students from remote regions to access quality education.

He praised institutional milestones AACSB accreditation, successful MDCAT testing, flagship festivals, and community outreach and credited faculty, officers, and alumni for their efforts. He urged alumni to stay actively involved through mentorship and guest lectures and concluded with an emotional call to safeguard national unity, strengthen institutions, and secure a prosperous future for Pakistan’s young generation.

Alumni from various cohorts reflected on their journeys from Sukkur IBA University classrooms to successful careers, expressing gratitude for their alma mater’s transformative role. Adding to the evening’s charm, Pakistan’s first ventriloquist, Mr. Faraz Sarwar, entertained the audience, while distinguished alumni received souvenirs and Ajrak in celebration of Sindhi Culture Day.Earlier, nostalgic classroom sessions by Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Bhutto and Dr. Jamshed Ansari, a campus tour, and informal meet-and-greet helped alumni reconnect with the university spirit. The night concluded with a grand dinner, soulful performances by Sufi folk artists from Bhit Shah, the vibrant “Indus Celebration” by Darosh Ahmed, heartfelt renditions by Sarwar Siraj, Shamroz, and Arsalan Shaikh, and a warm bonfire where alumni sang, laughed, and reminisced in a memorable jamming session.