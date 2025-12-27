‘Sufi teachings guide society towards peace, tolerance’

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): Secretary and Chief Administrator Auqaf Punjab Dr Ehsan Bhutta said on Saturday that the teachings of Sufi saints continue to guide society towards peace, tolerance and spiritual enlightenment.

He expressed these views at Data Darbar during the ongoing 814th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA), which is being observed with devotion and reverence.

Under the leadership of Dr Ehsan Bhutta, the spiritually uplifting ritual of Ghusl of the Hujra-e-Aitikaf of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA) was performed with full sanctity by washing it with rose water. Thousands of devotees, religious scholars, Sufis and followers participated in the ceremony.

Director General Religious Affairs Shahid Hassan Kalyani and Director Administration Auqaf Muhammad Shakir Sandhu attended the central ceremony, while Khateeb Data Darbar Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi led special prayers for peace, stability and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Dr Ehsan Bhutta said that the construction, development and expansion of Data Darbar, along with provision of modern and standard facilities for pilgrims, were among the Punjab government’s priorities. He added that special arrangements had been made for security, cleanliness and uninterrupted supply of langar during the Urs.

Later, the Auqaf Secretary presided over a detailed meeting with NESPAK officers at Hujveri Hall, Data Darbar, to review the pace, quality and progress of the shrine’s expansion and development project. Officials of the Auqaf Department, NESPAK, Lahore Development Authority and other relevant departments attended the meeting and reiterated their commitment to timely and quality completion of the project.