Subcontinent Ulema played vital role in creation of Pakistan: Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor

PESHAWAR, Aug 14 (APP): Prominent religious scholar and member Central Ruet e Hilal (Moon Sighting) Committee, Prof Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor Sunday said that the ulema of subcontinent had played vital role in creation of the Pakistan and raised voice of Muslims across the globe.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the 75th Independence day held here in a religious seminary Darul Furqan Hayatabad, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor said that Maulana Shabir Ahmed Usmani and Pir Sahib of Manki Sharif had spread the message of Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah among the ulema of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, the committee of Dastoor Saz Assembly was comprised of Dr Hameedullah, Maunala Manazir Ehsan Gilani and Mufti Muhammad Shafi Okarwi. They finalized the legal provisions by developing a 22-point agenda according to which the President of Pakistan and Prime Minister should be taken oath of office in accordance with principles of governance guided through Quran and Hadith.

The ceremony was also addressed by Principal of Darul Furqan seminary Maulana Abdul Basir Shah. He thanked the participants of the ceremony and prayed for the sovereignty of the country.

APP/hsb/