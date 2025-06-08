SU VC condoles demise of Dr. Ayaz Keerio’s father

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of the father of Professor Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Director Admissions on Sunday.

In a message of condolence, the Vice-Chancellor said that he was deeply grieved to learn about the demise of the father of his colleague and friend Professor Dr. Ayaz Keerio.

“May Allah (SWT) grant the departed soul eternal peace and give the bereaved family strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he prayed.