SU receives over 22,000 applications for 2026 admissions, entry test Scheduled on October 12 and 19

HYDERABAD, Oct 02 (APP): An important meeting of the conveners of various committees was held under the chair of Vice-Chancellor, University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati to review preparations for the upcoming Pre-Entry Test 2026.

The meeting was informed that the university has so far received more than 22,000 online applications for admissions to Bachelor’s and BS Third Year degree programs.

According to the SU spokesperson, Director Admissions Professor Dr. Ayaz Keeriyo briefed the meeting that despite the separation of the Larkana and Mirpurkhas campuses, the university has received 19,433 applications for bachelor’s programs this year. These include 18,445 for the main campus, 433 for laar campus Badin, 408 for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto campus Dadu, 114 for Thatta campus and 93 for Naushero Feroze campus.

He added that for BS Third Year admissions, a total of 2,495 applications had been submitted with 2,400 for the main campus, 28 for Badin, 42 for Dadu, 9 for Thatta and 16 for Naushero Feroze campuses. Moreover, 42 candidates have applied for the one-year oriental arabic course (Diploma).

According to the plan, the pre-entry test would be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, scheduled for October 12, candidates from 14 districts including Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur Mirs, Larkana, Matiari, Naushero Feroze, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Karachi Division and other provinces would appear. A total of 9,156 candidates, including 1,771 female students are expected to sit in this phase.

While, in the second phase, which scheduled on October 19, as many as 9,289 candidates from Badin, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Thatta and Umerkot districts would take part.

Convener of the building management committee Dr. Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto briefed the meeting about arrangements of examination halls, while Rafique Ali Brohi presented details of the security plan. Dr. Arfana Mallah suggested that given the prevailing hot weather no exam centers should be set up in corridors of the buildings and candidates should instead be accommodated in classrooms.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khoumbati emphasized that all conveners were highly experienced and must perform their duties diligently to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of both phases of the test.

Meanwhile, Director Admissions Dr. Keeriyo announced that the e-portal will remain open until October 3 giving aspirants two more days to submit their online admission forms.