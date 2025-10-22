SU, FAO organizes seminar to mark World Food Day

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 22 (APP):The Bureau of STAGS, Sindh University, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) commemorated World Food Day with a thought-provoking seminar titled “Good Food for Good Health” at the Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium on Wednesday.

According to the University spokesperson, presiding over the event as chief guest, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari underscored the importance of nutrition in shaping both personal and societal progress.

Expressing his delight, he said, “It is heartening to see the Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium come alive again after three years. Its revival marks not only the reopening of a physical space but also the rekindling of intellectual and cultural engagement on campus,” he maintained.

The VC stressed that ensuring food security was vital for national stability and human development. “No nation can progress if its people go hungry,” he stated and added that food security was not just about access to food, but about ensuring that every citizen has access to healthy, affordable and sustainable nourishment.

He said that universities must lead by example, promoting awareness, research and innovation in agriculture and nutrition.

He also emphasized the need for local food resilience, encouraging young researchers to work toward sustainable agricultural practices that balance productivity with environmental responsibility.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Nanik Ram shed light on the broader socio-economic implications of food insecurity. “World Food Day is not merely an observance, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility,” he said and added that food insecurity affected education, health and economic productivity.

The dean applauded the Bureau of STAGS for linking academic platforms with global causes, reinforcing the role of universities in community engagement.

Adding an international perspective, Mr. Jullius, representing the collaborating organizations, conducted an interactive session with students, drawing their attention to this year’s World Food Day theme: “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind.” He said that the day was a call to recognize the interconnectedness of food systems and the planet’s resources.

“Around the world and especially in Pakistan, millions face food insecurity driven by climate change, water scarcity and economic challenges. It’s time we rethink how we produce and consume food,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Director of STAGS Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari welcomed the guests and participants, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing food-related challenges.