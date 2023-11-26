SU announces results of Pre. Entry test conducted for admissions in L.L.M

HYDERABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the results of the Pre-entry test conducted for admissions to L.L.M academic year 2024.

According to Director of Sindh University Testing Service Dr. Aftab Chandio, Sidra Khan Rajput has secured first position by getting 75 marks out of 100 while Muhammad Faisal Buriro received second position by securing 70 marks and Aiman Ayoub Qaimkhani secured third position by getting 68 marks.

Similarly, Maqsood Ali Maitlo, Mushahid Ali Maitlo and Naseem ur Rehman Leghari secured fourth position by getting 67-67 marks respectively,

He said that results were announced and were uploaded on the University’s website after conducting a pre-entry test.

He said that as many as 368 candidates including 78 female candidates while 59 candidates remained

absent.