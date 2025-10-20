SU administration takes strict notice of firing incident, disciplinary action initiated

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 20 (APP): The spokesperson of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has said that the university administration had taken serious notice of a firing incident carried out by a student in the Arts Faculty and has initiated disciplinary action against him.

The administration made it clear that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances and that students are expected to maintain peace and discipline within the campus.

In an official statement, the spokesperson said that the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari had taken strong notice of the incident and convened a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee on October 23. A notice has also been issued to the concerned student to appear before the committee.

The spokesperson added that action will be taken against the student involved in the firing in light of the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee. Following the incident, the Vice Chancellor instructed the provosts of hostels, the Director of Students Affairs and the Director of Campus Security to ensure that all students strictly follow discipline.

He directed them to advise students to return to their hostel rooms by 11 p.m. and focus on their studies instead of staying outside unnecessarily. He further stated that only students who had been officially allotted hostel rooms were allowed to reside there.