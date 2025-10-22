Stunning Farmers’ Festival held at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 22 (APP):Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi organized a Farmers’ Festival at its University Research Farm to raise awareness and provide guidance to farmers.

The festival aimed to promote methods for reducing agricultural costs, encouraging balanced use of fertilizers, making farming more profitable, and strengthening academia-industry linkages.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman and former MNA Raja Muhammad Javed Ikhlas. The festival was attended by international and national agricultural experts, farmers, representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, Green Pakistan Initiative, and Fatima Fertilizers, along with deans, directors, administrative staff, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Addressing the festival, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to take concrete steps in agriculture, noting that the world has advanced significantly in this field while Pakistan still relies on traditional farming methods.

“Precision agriculture and smart IoT technologies are the future of farming”, he highlighted and also pointed out the unique fertile land of the Potohar region.

He urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices to maximize productivity and increase agricultural output. Regarding the Punjab government’s agricultural reforms program, he assured that Arid Agriculture University is ready to provide full support, adding that the program will significantly contribute to boosting agricultural exports.

Former MNA Raja Muhammad Javed Ikhlas, in his address, commended the efforts of Arid Agriculture University and stressed the need for farmers to move beyond traditional methods and embrace modern agriculture. He said that the shift to modern technological methodology would not only bring financial benefits to farmers but also contribute to national food security and earn valuable foreign exchange.

Describing the event as a beacon of hope, he expressed optimism about Pakistan’s agricultural future, predicting that the country would soon join the ranks of developed nations exporting agricultural commodities. He also lauded the invaluable contributions of Arid Agriculture University, particularly in the Pothohar region, which he said would always be remembered.

Farmers attending the festival appreciated the university’s training and guidance initiatives, which have helped them address agricultural challenges and gain access to new farming technologies and research. The festival featured awareness stalls and displays of modern agricultural technologies.

Additionally, traditional farmers’ games such as horse riding, spear-throwing and bull racing were organized for entertainment, attracting hundreds of participants. Prizes were distributed among the participants, and farmers were also provided with high-quality seeds of various crops.