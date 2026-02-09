Students, teachers among six injured in honeybee swarm attack

LAYYAH, Feb 09 (APP): Six students, including two girls, and teachers were injured when a swarm of honeybees attacked a government primary school in the Layyah district on Monday, prompting all to run to safety.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the incident occurred at the Government Primary School, Dade Wala, located near Turko Adda, where honeybees suddenly attacked teachers and students during school hours. The unexpected attack caused chaos in the school premises as children and staff tried to escape from the swarm.

Those injured included 22-year-old Ahmed Raza , Nasir Mahmood (33), 12-year-old Muhammad Muneeb, 8-year-old Rukhsana Bibi, 7-year-old Haseeb Nawaz, and 8-year-old Tayyaba Bibi, all residents of Turko Adda.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the emergency call. The injured were provided first aid on the scene and later shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chobara, for further medical treatment.

Hospital sources said that the condition of all the injured is stable.