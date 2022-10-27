Students stage rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR, Oct 27 (APP): Students of the Y2K School Sukkur on Thursday in connection with Kashmir Black Day took a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces.

The protesters, including teachers and students, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmir’s liberation extending their moral support to the people of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Principal, Ms Farmina Qasim, strongly condemned the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the situation as Indian forces used pellet guns on the innocent Kashmiris.

