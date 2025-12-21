Students from remote areas Sindh display talent at First Science Festival in Sukkur

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Dec 21 (APP): With their vibrant scientific models and stimulating explanations, students from the remote areas of several districts set up stalls of scientific projects of biology, chemistry, and physics, which included the solar system, electroconductivity, human digestive system, functions of the body, and others.

They not only displayed their talent but also fascinated visitors at the first Science Festival 2025 (From Schools to Innovation), organised by Sindh Rural Support Organisation with collaboration of Sindh Government at SRSO Complex here on Sunday.

More than 3,00 students from over 27 Clusters and EMOs schools from Kashmore- Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Khaurpur and Sukkur districts participated in the one-day festival.

Ex Provincial Secretary for Education and Charman Audit SRSO Board, Shafiq Ahmed Khoso inaugurated the festival.

A large number of teachers, entrepreneurs, science specialists and government officials, Journalists also attended the event including Additional Deputy Commissioner- I Sukkur Bushra Mansoor. Dr Mohsin Qureshi, an independent expert, Dr Naveed, Director of IBA Kandhkot, Ali Akbar Kalhoro, Director Primary Education Sukkur,

Salahuddin Osto, District head of Sindh Education Foundation Shikarpur.

Speaking as chief guest, Khoso said that such programmes would indeed enh­ance scientific understanding and confidence among young girl and boys students who belonging from remote areas like Kandhkot, Shikarpur and others districts who prepared such marvelous projects. “Education is the foundation of any society and girls must polish their skills for a bright future,” he said

It’s amazing to see the scientific spirit in the remote areas’students, said Shafiq Ahmed.

It is alleged that rural talent is meager but it can be seen that these students of secondary schools belong to the remote areas of Sindh, even then they have astonishing grip over scientific subjects, said Shafiq Ahmed Khoso.

Students who set up science stalls also spoke about the science festival organised by Sindh Rural Support Organisation.

Three Schools won the Cash Price and Stem Boxes.

Senior Manager Social Services Sector, SRSO Naimatullah Shaikh said that that the high level of participation by the students was a clear indication of their interest in utilising everyday science to work towards solving issues in their rural areas.

The festival reached rural students who would not typically have the chance to showcase their science and technology projects

The science fest promoted a culture of inquiry and hands-on learning in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) subjects.

Students from Community Cluster Secondary Schools, managed by SRSO in the remote areas of northern Sindh, exhibited projects on Pollution Control Technology for Vehicle Smoke, solar and wind hybrid system, earth quick alarm, dialysis working model, water purification, offering innovative solutions to climate change, reflection of lights, Kidney Structure etc.