Striking balance b/w population, resources urged

MULTAN, Mar 01 (APP):A community awareness seminar was organized by the Department of Population Welfare, as part of a family planning awareness campaign to strike a balance between population and resources.

District Officer Farzana Kausar addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance between population and resources.

She stressed the need to adopt appropriate birth intervals to ensure not only the health of the child but also the well-being of the mother.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Naseer expressed his thoughts, stating the importance of collectively working to make Pakistan prosperous, emphasizing that achieving a balance between population and resources through appropriate birth intervals is essential.

The Department of Population Welfare, Punjab Government, provides free facilities to promote and encourage both personal benefit and raising awareness among people about family planning.

It is essential for all of us to stand together for the national cause, he noted.

Seminar participants appreciated the efforts of the department and expressed confidence in working together with the department to bring about societal change and ensure alignment with people’s perspectives.