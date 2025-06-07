35 C
Strict security measures made for Eidul Azha in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 07 (APP): The district police have made stringent security measures as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has arrived in his hometown Dera Ismail Khan, to celebrate Eid ul Azha on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada personally visited various areas of the city to inspect the security arrangements.
He said the police were fully alert to ensure a peaceful environment for citizens and in this regard, all possible measures were being taken.
The police are conducting snap checks across all police stations in the district to promptly address any suspicious activity or individuals.
 Similarly, heavy deployments have been made at public gatherings, Eid congregations, mosques, and other key locations.
People have been urged to immediately report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or the police helpline to ensure timely action.
