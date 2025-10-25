Strict security measures in place as MDCAT papers sent across Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):Question papers for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) have been dispatched to various cities across Punjab under strict security arrangements ahead of the exam scheduled for October 26.

The development was shared in a meeting chaired by Secretary, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Azmat Mahmood Khan, on Saturday. The meeting was informed that the University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the MDCAT exam in 27 examination centers established across 12 cities of Punjab. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were directed to ensure the best possible arrangements for the test.

In Lahore, the MDCAT examination will be held at multiple centers, including the University of the Punjab (Wahdat Road), Lahore College for Women University (Jail Road), Government Graduate College for Women (Gulberg), University of Education (Township), Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Lawrence Road), and Divisional Public School (Township for Women).

More than 50,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test, and UHS has completed all necessary preparations. A command and control center has been established at UHS for coordination, while Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore will personally supervise the examination process. A special helpline has also been activated to maintain real-time communication with exam centers.

Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan directed the district administration to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, emphasizing the safety and comfort of candidates as well as waiting areas for parents. The use of mobile phones by candidates and staff will be strictly prohibited in all exam centers. Training of invigilators will be held on October 25.

To ensure foolproof security, Section 144 will be imposed around all centers to restrict the entry of unauthorized persons. Heavy police deployment, double campus searches, and the presence of ambulances, doctors, and paramedics at each center from 7 a.m. have also been ensured.

The Lahore Waste Management Company will manage cleanliness at all Lahore centers, while nearby teaching and district headquarters hospitals have been placed on high alert. The Special Branch, Civil Defense, and Fire Brigade teams will clear all centers prior to the examination.

In addition, NADRA e-facility counters will be established for identity verification of any suspected candidates. Senior officers of the Health Department, including special, additional, and deputy secretaries, will monitor the examination, while Vice Chancellors, Pro-Vice Chancellors, and senior faculty members of medical universities have been appointed as regional in-charges. Principals of medical and dental colleges will act as center supervisors to ensure transparency and discipline during the examination.