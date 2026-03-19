Strict arrangements ordered in Galiyat to facilitate tourists during Eid holidays

NATHIAGALI, Mar 19 (APP):Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Muhammad Fawad has directed hotel owners to provide quality accommodation at reasonable rates and maintain high standards of cleanliness for tourists during the upcoming Eid holidays.

Chairing a meeting with the Hotel Association Galiyat, he emphasized ensuring basic facilities including clean rooms, hot water, and improved services to facilitate both domestic and foreign visitors.

The DG said a large influx of tourists is expected in Galiyat during Eid, stressing that the hotel industry must play its role in providing a safe and pleasant experience.

He also reviewed arrangements during a visit to Galiyat, inspecting control rooms, tourist facilitation centers, parks, sanitation, and public washrooms.

Officials accompanying him included Director Administration Noor-ul-Haq, Director Tourism Usman Khan, and Assistant Director Technical Syed Asad Shah.

Muhammad Fawad directed field staff to remain fully active during Eid holidays and ensure maximum facilitation for tourists.