Steps underway to give practical shape to ‘Healthy Punjab’ initiative: minister

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Punjab government is actively working to give practical shape to the ‘Healthy Punjab’ initiative as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, according to Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Wednesday.

In this regard, the health minister paid a surprise visit to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) on Wednesday. Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Azmat Mahmood Khan, Chairman Punjab Chief Minister Advisory Committee on Cardiology Dr Farqad Alamgir and Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani were also present. The minister expressed displeasure over the disorder in the queue management system in the hospital and non-supply of medicines to patients. He went to the pathology lab and echography ward and inquired from the staff about the details of diagnostic tests and reporting time.

The provincial health minister also expressed his strong displeasure over the mistreatment of patients by the security staff and the poor cleanliness and directed the concerned for immediate improvement of the situation.

The minister visited the emergency, OPD and pharmacy and inquired about the medical facilities available, supply of medicines and service delivery from the patients present there individually.

Khawaja Salman Rafique and Azmat Mahmood Khan personally met more than 50 patients.

The minister directed that an effective and regular mechanism should be formed for the provision of medicines other than heart disease to the under treatment patients.

He also reviewed the packaging and other related records of the process of delivering medicines to homes.

On this occasion, the health minister said that Rs33 billion were provided for the purchase of medicines in the last fiscal year, while another Rs15 billion has been allocated in the current fiscal year. Khawaja Salman Rafique said that strict action would be taken on complaints regarding ordering medicines from outside the hospital and all medicines for heart diseases should be available in the hospital.

He directed that announcements should be made regularly on loudspeakers about the medicines available in the hospital for the awareness of the patients.

He further said that a zero tolerance policy would be adopted for any kind of negligence in service delivery.

Secretary Health Azmat Mahmood Khan said that funds of Rs. 23 billion have been provided to the hospitals in the form of dues of previous years.

He expressed his determination that no compromise will be made on the unavailability of medicines to the patients as per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Executive Director FIC Dr. Hamid Saeed and Medical Superintendent Dr. Nadeem Akhtar gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the performance, facilities and ongoing projects of the institution.