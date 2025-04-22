Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Apr 22 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that practical measures were being taken for beauty of Quetta City under Quetta Development Package.

He expressed these views while addressing at inauguration ceremony of three QDP projects at Irrigation Department Office at Sairab Road Quetta.

Provincial Ministers and other high officials were also present on the occasion.

Balochistan chief minister was briefed regarding three completions of QDP projects including Irrigation Department’s new latest Building and Sariab Roads by Project Director Rafiq Baloch at Irrigation Office Sairab Road Quetta.

Addressing at inauguration ceremony, the chief minister said that he was trying to make Quetta City a beautiful area saying that in this regard, he also issued directives concerned officials to take all possible measures to complete ongoing projects related Quetta Development projects with standard.

He said that no compromise would be made on delaying process of projects and quality of them.

The CM said that provincial government is striving to address issues of water supply to people in Quetta saying that he also had issued instructions to concerned officials to complete construction of Mangi Dam soon with the aim to meet shortage of water which works was pending.

He said that every individual has to play his role for the beauty of the city adding that the provincial government is taking steps to make roads and walls beautiful.

The CM noted that action would be taken against those involved in wall chalking saying that no one would be allowed to spoil the beauty of the walls through wall chalking.

It is gratifying that the people of Sariab are taking care of development projects which is positive sign of the area, he said adding that the airport road is also being made beautiful,

He said that implementation of urban development projects is a difficult task,

The CM also congratulated Commissioner Quetta Division, the project director Rafiq Baloch and his team on the progress and completion of the projects.

Replying to question during talking to media, he said that he is taking all possible measures to make Quetta beautiful city saying that special directives were also issued to concerned officials to take action against those Construction Company or contractors who would delay the projects and not complete them on given time.