STEM faculty training held at Govt. Girls Degree College under PAK-UK gateway programme

PESHAWAR, Nov 01 (APP): A two-day cascading training session titled “Enhancing Learner Engagement in Science: Pedagogical Innovations and Enquiry-Based Learning” was successfully held from October 31 to November 1 at Government Girls Degree College Bacha Khan, Kohat Road, Peshawar.

The event was organized under the PAK-UK Education Gateway Programme, a joint initiative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the British Council, in collaboration with King’s College London and STEM Learning UK.

The training was facilitated by Dr. Mahreen Ul Hassan (SBBWUP) and Dr. Khayam Ul Haq (RMI, Peshawar), under the patronage of Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad (T.I), Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWUP).

A total of 25 female faculty members from affiliated colleges participated in the workshop, which aimed to enhance science teaching through innovative pedagogical methods and enquiry-based learning.

The sessions equipped educators with strategies to foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking among students.

Tasfeen Zia, the event organizer, efficiently managed and coordinated the training, while Prof. Zubia Qamar, Principal of the host college, extended full support to ensure the program’s success.

Khaliq Dad Khan, Additional Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Archives and Libraries, graced the closing ceremony and commended the trainers, organizers, and participants for their contributions.

He emphasized that such initiatives are crucial for strengthening faculty capacity and enhancing STEM education quality in Pakistan.

Special appreciation was extended to Dr. Tabbi Wilberforce Awotwe, Lecturer in Engineering Education at King’s College London, for his valuable collaboration and ongoing support through the PAK-UK Education Gateway Programme.

The training formed part of the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE)’s Training Implementation Plan (TIP), following Dr. Mahreen Ul Hassan’s participation in advanced STEM pedagogical training in the UK earlier this year.

Participants lauded the collaborative efforts of all partners, highlighting that such initiatives play a vital role in empowering women educators and promoting innovation within Pakistan’s higher education sector.