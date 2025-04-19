State to ensure safety of every citizen, investor: Talal Chaudhary

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Apr 19 (APP): State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhary said safety of foreign investors and Pakistani entrepreneurs is the foremost responsibility of the state which is fully committed to fulfill its duty for ensuring security.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he expressed concerns over the attacks on international fast food chains across the country and said such activities were not only unconstitutional but also against the principles of Islam.

He said 12 FIRs had been registered in Punjab and 142 people involved in violent activities had been arrested. In Islamabad, 15 individuals were apprehended due to their involvement in two violence incidents. However, many of the arrested people had now expressed regret and are seeking forgiveness, he added.

The situation had since been brought under control after following clear directions of

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Interior,he said.

He stated that these food chains provide employment to over 25,000 Pakistani families. The companies pay 100% taxes and procure all their supplies locally which directly benefiting the domestic economy.

Their profits also remain within the country; he said and added that damaging these businesses was tantamount to harming the national economic interests.

He said that strict measures were being taken in all four provinces to counter such violence for ensuring full protection to all investments.

He said that strict action is also being taken against those involved in spreading incitement on social media. “No such incidents will be tolerated in the future rather the accused will be dealt under terrorism act”, he added.

Talal Chaudhary expressed gratitude to provincial governments, law enforcement agencies and the public for supporting the federal government in maintaining peace and protecting

economic stability in the country.