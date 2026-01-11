State of the Art Hospital being constructed at Sherpao Colony; DG RDA

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art hospital in its own housing scheme, Sherpao Colony, aimed at providing modern and quality healthcare facilities to the general public.

In this regard. A special meeting was held in this regard in the RDA Conference Room on Sunday under the chairmanship of the Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza. The meeting was convened to brainstorm and deliberate on various aspects of the proposed hospital project, including planning, infrastructure, and service delivery.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Jamal Nasir Ex-Minister, Dr. Sharjeel Sarfraz Ahmed Sheikh Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Dr. Shazia Zeb Assistant Medical Superintendent, Holy Family Hospital, Dr. Khalid Randhawa Ex-MS Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Ex-MS Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Muhammad Anwar Baran Additional DG RDA, Aabgeenay Khan Director Estate Management RDA, along with other officers of RDA.

During the session, the proposed RDA Hospital project was discussed in detail, covering its scope, proposed medical facilities, operational model, and potential benefits for the general public of Rawalpindi.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, stated that hospital would be developed in line with modern healthcare standards and would significantly help reduce the burden on existing public hospitals. She emphasized that the project reflects RDA’s commitment to public welfare and sustainable urban development.

She further directed the Director Estate Management to prepare a comprehensive project summary that will be sent to the Secretary, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department for approval and further necessary processing.

The proposed hospital is envisioned as a multi-specialty healthcare facility equipped with modern diagnostic, emergency, and treatment services, ensuring accessible and affordable medical care for the general public of the Rawalpindi.