State Govt. determined to practice governance strictly in line with law, constitution: AJK PM

MIRPUR, Mar 02 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister AJKPM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that governance was a serious business that couldn’t be run merely on someone’s wishes but in accordance with the law and constitution.

The AJKPM expressed his views while addressing a ceremony after administering the oath to newly elected Vice Chairman of the AJK Press Foundation, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, in the State metropolis on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM, while terming self-accountability as key to developing a sense of self-integrity and responsibility, stated, “We all have to undergo self-accountability.”

Referring to a specific mindset that fails to think rationally, the PM highlighted, “How can I treat those intellectually blind and immature minds who are unable to see the difference between the civil liberties of Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir?”

Highlighting the Pakistan army’s significant contribution in defending the territorial sovereignty of the state, he stressed that those who criticize the presence of the Pak army in the liberated territory must realize the fact that there would be no one to protect or defend them from the enemy if the armed forces of Pakistan leave the territory.

He further elaborated that professional journalists should come forward and give their valuable input and suggestions to the government in order to promote truth and counter falsehood and lies.

Terming journalism as a sacred profession, the PM assured that the government would provide all possible resources for the welfare of journalists.

He said that journalists have every right to write on the issue of public interest. He, however, maintained that no one should take undue advantage of the freedom. “If I and my cabinet members are accountable, journalists and writers are no longer exempted from accountability,” the PM remarked.

On the occasion, the AJKPM announced to double the existing Rs 5 million annual grant for the AJK Press Foundation, raising it to Rs 10 million.