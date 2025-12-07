State decides to end tolerance policy, opting for strict law enforcement, Malik Abrar

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 07 (APP):Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Division and PML-N leader Malik Abrar Ahmed has said the state will no longer treat ridicule of national security and institutions as freedom of expression, but as a punishable offence. He claimed that the government has decided to shift from a policy of tolerance to strict enforcement of the constitution and law.

Speaking at the Rawalpindi Press Club alongside PML-N lawmakers and local representatives, Abrar criticised PTI leadership, saying internal divisions have emerged and that senior figures are distancing themselves from the PTI founder’s statements. He alleged that PTI’s current narrative was leading the party towards “political self-destruction.”

He urged PTI workers to reconsider what he called the leadership’s confrontational stance against state institutions, and accused some leaders of provoking workers while keeping their own families abroad.

Endorsing the recent position of national security institutions, Abrar said the situation required decisions rather than dialogue, arguing that the state must assert its authority when individuals place themselves above national interest. He called for political stability and collective support for Pakistan’s future development.