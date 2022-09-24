Stars ICCA, RIUJ hold Flood Relief Fund Raising T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has lauded Stars ICCA and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) for holding a Fund Raising Twenty20 Cricket match for the flood-hit victims in the country.

A Flood Relief Fund Raising Twenty20 Cricket match was held here at the Meusam Cricket Ground, Faisal Town to generate funds for the flood-hit victims. The match was organized by Tanveer Associates, Star ICCA and RIUJ.

Qamar Zaman Kaira who was the chief guest on the occasion said all praise for Stars ICCA and RIUJ for raising funds for the flood-stricken people, who were in dire need of assistance at this time, when the country was hard hit by devastating floods and heavy rains.

“It is good to see people from all walks of life coming out in support for the relief of flood affected people in Pakistan. May Allah bless us all so that we can help them at this time of need. It is a very good initiative taken by ICCA and RIUJ to generate funds for the flood-hit people,” he said.

Millions of people have been affected by the floods in Pakistan, who either have lost their lives or displaced in camps. Over millions of houses, livestock and agricultural land have been damaged or destroyed by the floods in the country.

Meanwhile health officials were warning that outbreaks of waterborne diseases and epidemics are imminent.