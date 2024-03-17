SSUET organizes counselling session

KARACHI, Mar 17 (APP):Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) here on Sunday organized a counselling session that was attended by religious scholar Mufti Tariq Masood, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Cdre. (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans, HODs including a large number of faculty members and students.

Addressing the session, eminent religious scholar Mufti Tariq Masood said that the digital camera was a copy of the human eye. In favor of Darwin’s theory, would you believe that the digital camera came into existence automatically as a result of millions and billions of years of evolution? When the human intellect finds it difficult to digest this logic, is it possible eye has appeared spontaneously through the process of evolution? The fact is that neither we emerge automatically, nor do we make ourselves, but Allah has created all of us, so God knows well what are we here for.

He said the science describes the functions and working of each and every organ of the human body, but fails to explain why man was created. The scientists are unable to resolve this enigma. Allah and the holy prophets told us what are our tasks to be accomplished in this phase of life. We need to pursue Allah’s will and serve humanity.

Mufti Tariq Masood said that science started to grow after the advent of Islam because Islam is the only religion that motivates and encourages you to think and discover. Even non-Muslims admit that if there were no Muslim scientists and Islam had not come to the world, it would have taken us at least another five hundred years to reach the present level of development in the field of science and technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that life was an amalgam of successes and failures. Don’t be disheartened from failures, instead, redefine your targets and design an appropriate strategy to strike again, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali presented the vote of thanks.