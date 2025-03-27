SSP suspends Mir Nawaz Jamali

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar has taken strict notice of Police Officer Mir Nawaz Jamali’s press conference.

SSP noticed that despite being assigned to the MT Section, complaints were received about his involvement in illegal activities and harassment of citizens.

Police spokesperson said that as a result, SSP has suspended Mir Nawaz Jamali and ordered a merit-based inquiry while the officer has been closed to the police line, and DSP Headquarters Hameed Jalbani has been directed to submit an inquiry report within 24 hours.

Meanwhile it is important to note that Mir Nawaz Jamali has been previously dismissed and penalized multiple times for negligence and violating police regulations while on duty.

On the other hand SSP Sethar has also taken strict notice of a viral social media report regarding the misuse of official equipment by SHO Airport Police Station.

According to the report, the SHO was found using a hooter horn and blue light on a private vehicle, violating the government-imposed ban.

In response of the report, SSP ordered immediate action against the Station House Officer (SHO) and a show-cause notice has been issued to the officer, while DSP City has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report as soon as possible.