SSP Sukkur vows to foolproof security arrangements on Christmas engagements

Christmas-Security
SUKKUR, Dec 15 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has directed the district police to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community members can celebrate Christmas properly and with a sense of security.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services