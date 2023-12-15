SSP Sukkur vows to foolproof security arrangements on Christmas engagements

SUKKUR, Dec 15 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has directed the district police to make special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches so that the Christian community members can celebrate Christmas properly and with a sense of security.
