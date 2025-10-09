SSP Shoaib reviews security arrangements at Faizabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):In view of the prevailing law and order situation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan visited Faizabad on Thursday to review the security arrangements and ensure effective coordination between Islamabad and Rawalpindi police.

An official told APP that during the visit, he was accompanied by senior officers of Islamabad Police as well as officials from Rawalpindi Police.

SSP Shoaib directed that all security measures be made foolproof and that officers remain fully prepared to respond promptly to any untoward incident. He emphasized that the protection of citizens and maintenance of public order are top priorities for Islamabad Police.

He said that the rule of law will be ensured at all costs, and no one would be allowed to disturb peace or take the law into their own hands. He also directed police officials to maintain courtesy, professionalism, and discipline during duty hours.

The SSP further instructed senior officers to personally supervise their respective teams and remain present in the field to ensure swift action in case of emergencies.

During the visit, Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police also discussed joint coordination mechanisms and a unified strategy to enhance security and strengthen inter-city cooperation.