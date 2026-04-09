SSP Qazi reviews security at Zero Point, Faisal Chowk checkpoints, orders strict vigilance

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza visited checkpoints at Zero Point and Faisal Chowk to review security arrangements and assess the performance of deployed personnel.

An official told APP on Thursday that the SSP Qazi conducted a detailed inspection of security measures at both checkpoints.

Qazi directed officers to remain alert at all times and ensure effective checking of vehicles and individuals.

The SSP Qazi emphasized maintaining strict vigilance and professionalism while performing duties to ensure the safety of citizens.

He further instructed personnel to respond promptly to any suspicious activity and maintain coordination at all checkpoints.