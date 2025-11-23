Sunday, November 23, 2025
SSP Qazi meets Islamabad Reconciliation Committee chairman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations  Qazi Ali Raza met with Chairman of the Islamabad Reconciliation Committee, Tayyab Nawaz Malik, to review and enhance the committee’s role in resolving minor disputes across the federal capital.
An official told APP on Sunday that during the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the reconciliation system and ensure that the committee works on modern lines to provide timely resolution of community-level conflicts.
 SSP Qazi appreciated the committee’s ongoing efforts in assisting citizens and emphasized the importance of quick, transparent and community-friendly dispute resolution mechanisms.
The chairman briefed the SSP on the committee’s recent performance and reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating citizens and reducing the burden on police stations by resolving minor disputes amicably.
The SSP Operations reiterated that improving community policing and providing relief to citizens remain among Islamabad Police’s top priorities.
