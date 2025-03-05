SSP operations directs strict action against criminal elements

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan presided over a key crime meeting with Soan Zone officials on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by SP Soan Zone Pari Gul Tareen, SDPOs, and SHOs.

A public relation officer told APP that during the meeting, SSP Shoaib emphasized strict monitoring of proclaimed offenders, enhancing patrolling effectiveness, and ensuring the arrest of criminals involved in robbery, theft, and vehicle lifting cases.

SSP Shoaib directed officers to utilize all available resources to eliminate criminal elements and launch a crackdown against those involved in serious offenses. He also ordered strict action against land grabbers, drug dealers, illegal arms holders, and those engaged in kite flying.

SSP Shoaib stressed the importance of arresting all remaining wanted criminals without delay and ensuring transparent investigations. He urged officers to prosecute arrested criminals based on solid evidence to secure their conviction.

Shoaib further directed SHOs to ensure prompt resolution of citizens’ complaints at the police station level and warned that any misconduct, corruption, or abuse of power would not be tolerated.

SSP reiterated that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the police’s top priority and that no negligence will be accepted in this regard.