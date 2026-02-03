SSP Operations briefs police force on law and order preparedness in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Qazi Ali Raza, on Tuesday delivered a special briefing to officers and personnel at the Police Lines Headquarters, focusing on the overall law and order situation in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP that during the briefing, the SSP Qazi issued clear instructions regarding the maintenance of peace, implementation of foolproof security arrangements, alert duty, and strict vigilance over suspicious activities. He also stressed the importance of courteous and professional conduct while dealing with citizens.

SSP Qazi directed officers and personnel to perform their duties with professionalism, responsibility, and in accordance with the law, ensuring timely and effective action in all situations. He emphasized that the protection of citizens’ lives and property must be ensured under all circumstances.

Qazi Ali Raza further instructed the police force to remain fully alert at all times and be prepared to respond promptly to any untoward incident. He reaffirmed that Islamabad Police would utilize all available resources to ensure a safe, secure, and peaceful environment for residents of the federal capital.

The SSP Qazi reiterated the commitment of Islamabad Police to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the public through proactive policing and constant vigilance.