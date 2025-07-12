SSP Khairpur holds crime meeting

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jul 11 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Hassan Sardar Niazi on Friday chaired a crime meeting with SDPOs and SHOs of the district.

The meeting was attended by all DSPs, SHOs, and heads of branches.

During the meeting, SSP Khairpur reviewed the performance of SHOs and directed them to follow the instructions of IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon. He emphasized that SHOs must work diligently to combat crime and any negligence or compromise on their part would not be tolerated.

SSP Khairpur warned that any SHO found guilty of negligence or involved in an increase in crime rate in their jurisdiction would be transferred out of the district and would not be appointed as SHO again.

He stressed that the top priority is to maintain law and order in the district and ensure the safety and security of the public.

He directed the SHOs to take a proactive approach in tackling street crimes, social evils, and organized gangs.

SSP Khairpur also emphasized the need to take strict action against narcotics peddlers, bookmakers, and organized criminals. He directed the SHOs to focus on tracing and arresting motorcycle thieves and absconders, and to intensify efforts to recover illegal arms and arrest loan sharks.

He also stressed the importance of inspection, investigation, and resolving case delays. SSP Khairpur directed the SHOs to conduct combing operations, improve patrolling and snap checking, and work with a proactive strategy to prevent crimes.

The meeting aimed to review the crime situation in the district and devise strategies to improve law enforcement and public safety.