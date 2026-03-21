SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with heirs of Martyrs

LARKANA, Mar 21 (APP):District Police Officer Kamber Shahdadkot distributed Eidi and sweets among the families of their martyred personnel on Saturday.

Following the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot, Hassan Sardar Ahmed Khan Niazi, and all Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) officers visited the homes of the martyred police personnel’s families and distributed Eidi and sweets.The SDPO officers also inquired about the issues faced by the families of the martyred police personnel and informed the relevant officers, including the Welfare Officer, to address them promptly.

SSP Kamber Shahdadkot, Hassan Sardar Ahmed Khan Niazi, stated that the families of the martyred police personnel should never feel alone and the police department stands with them. He directed that all SDPOs and Station House Officers must remain in constant contact with the families of the martyred police officers and personnel, assisted them in every possible and legitimate way, and promptly resolve any issues they face.

In his message, the SSP Kamber Shahdadkot further stated that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, they stand with the heirs of all martyred personnel from District Kamber Shahdadkot. He said, our martyred police officers and personnel were an asset to the country and nation, and it was due to their timeless sacrifices that the peace and order situation remained stable. “We take pride in our martyrs, and their everlasting sacrifices will always be remembered. We shall never forget them. We salute the martyrs; they are heroes forever”, he remarked.